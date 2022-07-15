Illawarra Mercury
Wolves hold league-leaders Marconi Stallions to a stalemate

By Jordan Warren
July 15 2022 - 11:28am
Defence: Wolves defender Nick Littler played an important role at the back against Marconi. Picture: Anna Warr

The Wollongong Wolves have held league-leaders Marconi Stallions to a nil-all draw on Friday night at WIN Stadium in what was a solid defensive performance from Luke Wilkshire's side.

