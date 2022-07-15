The Wollongong Wolves have held league-leaders Marconi Stallions to a nil-all draw on Friday night at WIN Stadium in what was a solid defensive performance from Luke Wilkshire's side.
The result means the Wolves are now without a win in nine National Premier League games, but this result should build some confidence for the side with the team keeping their first clean sheet in nine games.
The match began with a welcome to country and a smoking ceremony as the Wolves wore their commemorative NAIDOC Week jerseys.
Nick Littler came back into the side following his injury layoff, replacing Darcy Madden who injured his hamstring in last week's game against Mt Druitt.
It was a scrappy first half with both sides failing to make their final pass stick, with the first big chance falling to Wolves fullback Marcus Beattie. The newest member of the team found himself with his back to goal as he attempted an audacious bicycle-kick, only for the shot to be saved by Marconi goalkeeper Nenad Vekic.
The league-leaders came out the strongest in the second half, with former Wolves defender Taylor McDonald almost scoring against his former club with a header that glanced just wide of the mark.
Marconi winger Domenico Costanzo then rattled Hayden Durose's crossbar late-on in the contest as the Stallions pushed for a winner.
The Wolves did not have many chances in the second half but held out defensively to pick up a point from the game.
The Wolves next game will not be any easier however with a trip to second-placed Blacktown City on Sunday 24 July at 3pm.
