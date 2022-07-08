With both teams out of finals contention, the ninth-placed Wollongong Wolves took on tenth-placed Mt Druitt Town Rangers on a chilly Friday night at Popondetta Park in the NSW NPL.
The match was an end-to-end contest but ultimately the Wolves were not as clinical as their opponents in the final third, with the the Rangers coming away 4-3 winners.
The Wolves went a goal down midway through the first half when Rangers forward Jack Stewart hit a rocket from outside the box to beat Wolves goalkeeper Hayden Durose.
The Wolves were given a penalty on the half-hour mark as Josh Macdonald was brought down in the box following a Brendan Griffin run-turned cross. Skipper Lachlan Scott then equalised from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
The Rangers regained the lead soon after when former Wolves forward Bul Juach spectacularly bent the ball into the top corner.
The Rangers made it three in first half stoppage time, Juach getting his head to the ball to score his second of the night.
The Wolves had it all to do in the second half and Scott quickly added to his tally to bring life to the contest, scoring with his head following a Leroy Jennings free-kick.
Following an end-to-end period of the game, the Rangers made it four when John Roberts found the ball onto the edge of the box and placed the ball into the bottom corner.
The Wolves once again pulled the deficit back, with central defender Banri Kanaizumi climbing highest and heading the ball home.
A late flurry from the Wolves was not enough as the Rangers got revenge for their 3-0 loss to the Wolves earlier in the season.
The Wolves will have now gone eight domestic games without a win. Their next game is against ladder-leaders Marconi this Friday at WIN Stadium.
