Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast United upbeat over potential sharp Premier League turnaround

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: South Coast United's James Brodnik (right) leads the chase to the ball during a recent IPL game against Port Kembla. Picture: Sylvia Liber

South Coast United coach Greg Valic has implored his players to stay positive as they prepare for a tough battle on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.