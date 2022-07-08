South Coast United coach Greg Valic has implored his players to stay positive as they prepare for a tough battle on Saturday night.
Advertisement
SCU will host Bulli at Ian McLennan Park in the Premier League's standalone game this weekend, as rain continues to decimate the 2022 competition.
It shapes as a mismatch on paper, with SCU languishing at the bottom of the table while Bulli sit just outside the IPL's top five. However, Valic remains optimistic about their prospects for the remainder of the season.
"I keep telling the boys that it's going to be one small thing that will be the catalyst for us turning things around," he said.
"It could be a goal, it could be a big save, it could be a tackle. One moment is going to trigger that for us, so we have to be prepared to work hard to put ourselves in a position for that to happen. Fingers crossed it's this weekend."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.