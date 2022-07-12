The Wollongong Wolves have committed their future to further developing Albert Butler Memorial Park with custodians the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council (ILALC) as they unveil their new NAIDOC Week jersey to be worn in their game against Marconi Stallions on Friday night.
The Wolves have been utilising Albert Butler Memorial Park, based in Primbee, which is owned by the ILALC, since 2017. It is used as the club's training base and also used for junior and senior games. Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski said the club is grateful for the partnership and hopes it continues into the future.
"We currently lease Albert Butler Memorial Park and the relationship between the two of us is very strong," he said.
"The partnership is ongoing and we will continue to work and support each other."
Most sporting teams across all codes wore commemorative jerseys to celebrate NAIDOC Week last week, however the Wolves were playing away from home at Mt Druitt, and did not get the chance to wear their Indigenous jersey, designed by local artist Trent Duffy.
Delovski said the club was always planning to take the opportunity to celebrate at home the following week.
"We were away from home last week and weren't able to celebrate so we are doing it this week at home," Delovski said.
"Prior to the first-grade game there will be a smoking ceremony and a welcome to country to mark NAIDOC Week. It's important to recognise the history, achievements and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples," he said.
Delovski said the club's partnership with the ILALC was very valuable to them.
"The partnership is extremely important and it has been going on for many years," Delovski said.
"The Wolves will continue to work with Indigenous communities in the region for football programs and continue to help where possible."
ILALC chairman Jade Kennedy said the partnership between themselves and the Wolves is one they are extremely proud of.
"This partnership is something we want to continue with the Wolves into the future. It allows us to show to the broader community how we can work together functionally and respectfully," Kennedy said.
"We've seen the Wolves be really committed to the upgrade of Albert Butler Memorial Park and that has been really positive for us as a community," he said.
There are some really big plans to move forward together in ways in which we can hopefully bring football to the forefront of the Illawarra. We hope that this partnership will continue to prosper long into the future."
The Wolves have made a NAIDOC Week jersey a tradition at the club. In 2019, they were the first NSW-based football club to wear a commemorative Indigenous jersey.
The Wolves play ladder-leaders Marconi on Friday night at 7:30pm at WIN Stadium.
