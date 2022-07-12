Illawarra Mercury
Wolves partnership with Aboriginal Land Council strong as club unveils NAIDOC jersey

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:30am
Partnership: Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski and chairman of Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council Jade Kennedy. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Wollongong Wolves have committed their future to further developing Albert Butler Memorial Park with custodians the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council (ILALC) as they unveil their new NAIDOC Week jersey to be worn in their game against Marconi Stallions on Friday night.

