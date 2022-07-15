Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woonona Sharks ready for fork-in-the-road Illawarra Premier League moment

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 15 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Woonona's Hassan Abydarez controls possession during an IPL contest against Tarrawanna earlier this year. Pictures: Anna Warr

They've had an underwhelming campaign so far, but Sharks coach Ian Connelly believes his side still has plenty to salvage from the rest of their 2022 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.