They've had an underwhelming campaign so far, but Sharks coach Ian Connelly believes his side still has plenty to salvage from the rest of their 2022 season.
Woonona sit in 10th spot on the Premier League table, equal on points with Corrimal and one win ahead the bottom-placed Bellambi and South Coast United.
The Sharks have managed just one and two draws so far this year, which has been a surprise for many South Coast fans, after the club won their first IPL premiership less than 24 months ago.
This Saturday shapes as fork-in-the-road moment for the Sharks. While they take a trip to Tarrawanna to face the first-placed Blueys, the Rangers have a golden opportunity to pick up three points against SCU.
Connelly knows that his side need to start compiling some positive results.
However, it shapes as a tough challenge against a team that beat them 5-0 in the reverse fixture nearly three months ago. Takumi Ofuka and Jacob Gjorsevski both scored braces that day as the Blueys showed off their attacking prowess.
"Our season has been stop-start, which is no different to anybody else. It's been difficult to get onto a grass pitch. But we're doing our best and we're ready for this weekend against Tarrawanna," Connelly said.
"They're high on confidence and playing well. They beat us quite comprehensively in the first round, but the boys are keen to head up to Tarrawanna and put our best foot forward. Defensively, we need to be more sound than we were in the first round, and possession will be key too. We need a good amount of possession and put pressure on their back four.
"It's an important game for us, we obviously really need these three points."
Connelly was part of the Sharks coaching set-up when they won that inaugural title in 2020. He stepped up from assistant coach to head coach the following year, taking the reins from Dan McGoldrick, and has seen the highs and lows of football at Woonona.
"It's not where we expect to be [current place on ladder], but that's the way it is," he said. "As a team and a club, we know where we are, but we also believe that we can get some results and move up the table, and get to the point where we should be."
Four out of six Premier League matches are set to go ahead this weekend, as wet weather continues to disrupt the competition.
Bulli are set to host Bellambi at Balls Paddock and South Coast United tackles Corrimal at Ian McLennan Park in Saturday's other games, while Port Kembla will face Albion Park at Wetherall Park on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
