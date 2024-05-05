Bid to slash speed limit to 30kmh along Corrimal street

A Corrimal street that runs beside the high school could have its speed limit cut to 30kmh.
The stretch of Murray Road between the Princes Highway at the beach includes a school speed zone, as well as a section where on-street parking restricts through traffic.
Wollongong City councillor Richard Martin has a motion before Monday night's council meeting requesting an investigation to cut the speed limit from 50km/h down to 30km/h.
"It's a very popular area now and it's high traffic and it's a school zone," Cr Martin said.
"So one of the strategies of council was to put 30km speed limits into little town villages.
"And what this is, I'm just trying to get them to move it along a little bit faster so residents can feel safe."
Cr Martin said the residents' concerns about the speed of vehicles along Murray Road had been around for some time.
"Ever since I've been elected, I've had issues with Murray Road and we've been working with council officers to come up with a permanent solution to the problems of cars and speeding," he said.
"So, in the interim, we've got a display sign to slow down. We're putting speed cushions in and I think the other part will be making the speed limit 30 along there."
Cr Martin said he had also asked staff to consider options to deal with the constraints on through traffic caused by the on-street parking at the Murray Road shops.
