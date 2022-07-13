Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby was in fine form at the recent AFF Women's Championships in the Philippines.
Despite three goals from the former Illawarra Stingrays junior in a 6-0 rout of Malaysia, one in the first half and two in the second, it was not enough to send the Australian U-23 team through to the next round of the competition.
The team finished its last three games unbeaten and the result over Malaysia ended the tournament on a high.
It continues a stellar run of form for Hawkesby following a successful A-League Women's campaign with Sydney FC scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.
Australia finished the AFF campaign with three wins out of five, scoring 16 goals and only conceding four in the process.
The side will be ruing a rocky start to the campaign, which started with a 1-0 loss to the Philippines and a 2-2 draw with Thailand, with both teams ending up finishing above Australia.
