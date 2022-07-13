Illawarra Mercury
Mackenzie Hawkesby continues fine form for Australian U-23 team

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 5:35am
Goalscorer: Mackenzie Hawkesby in fine form. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby was in fine form at the recent AFF Women's Championships in the Philippines.

