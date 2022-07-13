Forward Jaiyden Hunt is acutely aware of the fine line St George Illawarra must tread to make the finals.
The Anzac Day stoush between St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters is one of the biggest on the NRL calendar.
But it is fair to say their upcoming game at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday is massive for both clubs.
The Dragons (18 points) are in ninth place heading into the round 18 fixture, with the Roosters next best and just two points behind.
St George Illawarra plays Manly (18 points), who are in eighth place on for and against, next week.
Hunt, who came off the bench to play his first game of the season in the Dragons' last-start 32-18 loss to the Broncos, said the next two games were crucial.
"We need to win against the Roosters and then Manly the week after," he said.
"We are all fighting to get in the top eight. It's a huge two weeks for us coming up. It would be massive if we could win both games, especially after the loss last weekend."
Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough agreed with his team-mate that the side had to bounce back from their disappointing showing against the Broncos.
The veteran rake said it was important St George Illawarra kept pace with those around them. "They are all tough games and the Roosters is another big challenge for us," McCullough said.
"It was a little disappointing on the weekend with the result and how we played but we get to get back to the job this weekend against a team that is in similar position to us, around that mid-ladder.
"I think every game is so important regardless of ladder positions or the teams who you are playing against."
Barring any injuries both the Dragons and Roosters will welcome back their returning Origin stars.
St George Illawarra desperately missed Ben Hunt and will be hoping their skipper gets through the Origin against NSW unscathed.
Similarly the Roosters will be banking on their NSW stars James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou and Angus Crichton as well as Queenslander Lindsay Collins, playing against the Dragons.
There are also reports that Luke Keary could return for the Roosters following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with concussion-related symptoms.
Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury in the loss to the Broncos. Meanwhile, front-rower Michael Molo has re-signed with the club until the end of the 2024 season.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
