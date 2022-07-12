Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Michael Molo re-signs with St George Illawarra Dragons until end of 2024

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try time: Jack De Belin congratulates Michael Molo after scoring his first NRL try. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Front-rower Michael Molo is part of Anthony Griffin's plans to build St George Illawarra into a premiership force, after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.