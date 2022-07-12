Front-rower Michael Molo is part of Anthony Griffin's plans to build St George Illawarra into a premiership force, after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 season.
Griffin will come under renewed pressure about his future next year when he is off-contract, especially if the Dragons miss out on the NRL finals this year.
The Dragons dropped to ninth on the ladder after losing to Brisbane on Sunday.
The 25-year-old who has played five games since making his debut this year, said a career in the NRL is a dream come true, alongside brother Francis.
Francis is named to start in Saturday's crucial clash with the Roosters on the Central Coast, while Michael was named 18th man.
"A couple of years ago I was working a 9-5 job and would watch the NRL every weekend and I would always tell my mates it was something that I still wanted to achieve so I'm really proud of how far I've come," Molo said in a statement.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity and grateful that the Dragons were happy to have me here for the pre-season. My older brother Francis has been in my corner since the start too and taught me what it takes to be a first grade player.
"I've worked hard to get to where I am, and I won't look back now."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
