St George Illawarra enforcer Aaron Woods doesn't have too many fond memories of representing NSW at Suncorp Stadium.
But Woods believes the Brad Fittler-coached Blues side on Wednesday night will become the first NSW side since 2005 to win a State of Origin decider at Queensland's famed home ground.
The Dragons prop himself only won five of the 14 games he played for the Blues from 2013-17. Though two of those wins came at Suncorp Stadium, with the victory in 2014 allowing NSW to secure their first series win since 2005.
Woods was also part of the NSW side which lost 52- 6 to Queensland at Suncorp Stadium in 2015, though he is adamant this year's Blues outfit is ready to create history and win the series in Queensland.
"The players are playing some really good footy. The game they played in Perth was actually outstanding," he said.
"You gotta remember they only lost by a try in Game 1 and to NSW's standards they didn't play that well.
"In Perth they put probably 60 minutes of good footy together and look at the scoreline [44-12].
"It's not going to be easy at Suncorp. It is a different beast when you go to Brisbane. You aren't going to get many calls go your way.
"It is a different cauldron up there but I dare say this Blues side will get the chocolates."
Not surprisingly Woods' club team-mate Andrew McCullough is backing his home state Queensland to win the decider by one point.
McCullough has played four times for Queensland, suffering a 26-0 loss in his last outing for the Maroons in Game 2 last year at Suncorp.
Nevertheless the 32-year-old feels his St George Illawarra skipper will lead a Queensland side missing star man Cameron Munster, to victory.
"I'm not sure if Benny [Hunt] will replace Munster or continue to share the hooker role with Harry Grant, but it doesn't matter because he will do a good job wherever he plays, like he has for a number of years now," McCullough said.
Meantime, Billy Slater kept NSW guessing as to who would replace Cameron Munster at five-eighth.
On the eve of the Origin decider, the Queensland coach would only say the team were "flirting" with two scenarios.
One involved Ben Hunt moving from hooker to start at five-eighth, with the other to see Tom Deardon make his Queensland debut alongside halfback Daly Chery-Evans.
Slater though confirmed that Deardon would play five-eighth whenever he was on the field.
"We have an opportunity to start Harry Grant and Ben Hunt can move into the halves. He is leading the Dally M [Medal] at the moment and he is playing some great football, that is why he is in the team," the coach said.
"And we've got an opportunity to start Tom Deardon. They are the two scenarios that we are flirting with at the moment.
"I've said to Tom a number of times throughout the series that if he was wearing a Maroons jersey I wouldn't be concerned one bit. Now he is going to be and I'm not concerned one bit.
"I'm really confident in Tom. I love the way he plays his football, he is a true competitor, he is a tough defender, he organises his area really well and he brings out the strengths in the people around him."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
