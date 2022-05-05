Aaron Woods ready to lead St George Illawarra into eye of Melbourne Storm

He helped the St George Illawarra Dragons take down his former team and now Aaron Woods is determined to set the tone up front in Sunday's clash with the Storm.
The Dragons are full of confidence after three-straight wins, including a 12-6 victory over Wests Tigers at a packed WIN Stadium last weekend.
Advertisement
This weekend, however, poses a different test altogether, St George Illawarra to travel to Melbourne to face a red-hot Storm.
Craig Bellamy's side has scored 120 points over the past two matches, the Dragons well aware they need to be at their best if they are to cause an upset.
For Woods, the path to victory starts up front, the pack needing to put Melbourne on the back foot in order to neutralise a backline led by Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen.
"There's probably no bigger challenge in the game, other than going to Penrith Park," Woods said of the trip to Melbourne. "They're coming off a 70 and a 50, that's two massive scorelines.
"They're a side that if you don't show up, don't complete, don't get to the end of your sets, don't finish well, they can make it a real long day for you.
"Jesse Bromwich has done it for 10-13 years, you've got Nelson Asofa-Solomona, it's Kenny Bromwich's 200th game, Felise Kaufusi, they're all rep players.
"It's a game you want to get up for. If we want to make a name and a statement for our club, we've got to get up for this game."
The Dragons are set to welcome back Jack Bird for the contest, the five-eighth a late withdrawal with an arm injury last weekend.
At this stage, they will line up 1-17, with Talatau Amone dropping back to the bench and Jayden Sullivan named as 18th man.
St George Illawarra have defended their way to victory over the past two weeks, scoring just 26 points in that span.
Coach Anthony Griffin has been pleased with the attitude, but declared execution must improve on Sunday.
"We've been building over the last three weeks" Griffin said "We took a little step back last week against the Tigers. We were just a bit flat after Anzac Day, but this is a good challenge for us.
"Melbourne have been brilliant, 120 points in two games. Obviously defence is going to be a big part of our focus. They'll blow you away if you're not ready defensively. We need to be able to put some points on them as well, we need to be at another level this weekend."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.