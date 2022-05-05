Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Aaron Woods ready to lead St George Illawarra into eye of Melbourne Storm

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Focused: Aaron Woods. Picture: Dragons Media

He helped the St George Illawarra Dragons take down his former team and now Aaron Woods is determined to set the tone up front in Sunday's clash with the Storm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.