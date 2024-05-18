Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Packed house at Group Seven women's charity shield raises thousands for Bravehearts

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 18 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

The Group Seven rugby league community came out in their thousands to support the inaugural open women's tackle charity shield on Friday night and in the process raised nearly $4000 for Bravehearts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.