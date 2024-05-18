Packed house at Group Seven women's charity shield raises thousands for Bravehearts

The Group Seven rugby league community came out in their thousands to support the inaugural open women's tackle charity shield on Friday night and in the process raised nearly $4000 for Bravehearts.
For the record the Shellharbour Sharks downed Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 6-4 in a highly-entertaining game at Ron Costello Oval much to the pleasure of Sharks manager Emma Kissell and coach Ronny Kissell.
But the husband and wife team were even more pleased with the amount of people who turned up to support the game and more importantly help raise funds for Bravehearts, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to treating and preventing child sexual abuse.
"Ronny and I were absolutely overwhelmed with the support of the community coming together to raise funds for Bravehearts," Emma Kissell said.
"We made $3942 . Last night far exceeded our expectations.
"Having the grandstands full watching open women's tackle and our local Shellharbour Sharks and Warilla Gorillas girls was amazing."
The inaugural event was streamed live by Bar TV and included a number of pre-match activities, including a special clinic run by St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW players.
"That was a massive hit. The kids had so much fun," Kissell said.
"It really was a perfect night, especially after all the wet weather we've had.
"The night went so well we plan to run the Charity Shield annually in the years to come before the start of the open women's tackle competition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.