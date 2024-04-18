Group Seven women to tackle child abuse for Bravehearts charity match

Excitement is building ahead of the inaugural Group Seven rugby league Open Women's Tackle competition set to start on June 1.
To whet the appetite before the six-team competition starts, a special Charity Shield fixture will be played between the Shellharbour Sharks and Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Ron Costello Oval on Friday, May 17.
The game itself kicks off at 6.30pm but gates open at 5pm, with St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW players to run a special kids clinic from 5.15pm.
All money raised during the inaugural Charity Shield will be donated to Bravehearts, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to treating and preventing child sexual abuse.
A spokeswoman said the inaugural Charity Shield game aimed to inspire and empower the younger generation and make a significant impact on a pressing societal issue.
"The partnership between Open Women's Tackle and Bravehearts is not just about competition and athleticism, it is a powerful statement about using sports as a platform for social change and advocacy.
"By coming together to support Bravehearts' mission of providing treatment and prevention services for child sexual abuse survivors, these athletes are using their platform to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating issue," the spokeswoman said.
Shellharbour Sharks coach Ronny Kissell said it was great to see a surge in popularity in recent times of women's tackle football and recognition of women in sports, particularly in NRL
"As fans, spectators, and players of Open Women's Tackle, our teams, our families and our locals have the opportunity to impact social change," Kissell said.
"We want everyone to get involved by attending this charity game, give a couple of bucks as a donation, and tell your mates to come too!
"Together we can spread the word about Bravehearts and their important cause, as we also celebrate women in sport."
The Open Women's Tackle Inaugural Charity Shield will be played on Friday, May 17.
Donations can be made at https://fundraise.bravehearts.org.au/fundraisers/group7sharksvsgorillascharitymatch
