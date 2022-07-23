Wollongong United are now just one point off the summit of the Illawarra Premier League with three games in hand following a gritty 3-1 win over Port Kembla on Saturday.
A Josh Correia double late-on in the contest sealed the result for the reigning IPL champions.
Advertisement
The game, played at Port Kembla's home ground Wetherall Park, was the only fixture of the Illawarra Premier League to go ahead this round following rain downpours throughout the week which dampened most fields in the region.
United opted for a full strength side, despite a huge Australia Cup fixture against Green Gully on the horizon.
The match started with a few scuffles between players in a tense first-half. United started the better of the two sides, keeping Port Kembla's stars such as Jordan Nikolovksi quiet in the opening period of the game.
United took the lead midway through the first-half when Bailey Barbarovski found some room on the edge of the box and buried his half-volley. United could not contain Nikolovski for long however with the number 10 smashing the ball into the roof of the net to even the scores going into the break.
In a back-and-forward second half, Correia sunk Port Kembla's hopes of a home win with two quick-fire goals to put an end to the contest.
United coach Billy Tsovolos was full of praise for Correia, who has been in the starting side for a currently suspended Mason Versi, with the attacking outlet standing up for the side when it mattered most.
"He was excellent today and he has been all season. We had a bit of a chat after Mason got suspended a few weeks ago where his job has been to win a lot of ball for us and work hard. We needed him to step up and be that guy that creates a bit more for us and grab a couple more goals and he did exactly that today," Tsovolos said.
Tsovolos added he was thrilled to walk away with the three points.
"We only played on Thursday and for us to back up less than 48 hours later is a great effort. We had a few players with heavy legs and we played on a heavy pitch today. It wasn't perfect but I couldn't expect much more."
Port Kembla stand-in coach Paul Michlmayr said he was proud of the effort from his side but disappointed not to walk away with more.
"A 10 minute lapse in concentration really hurt us there. We went behind early in the game but I was proud of how we fought back, which we have done all year, but it was just a little bit of a drop off in intensity and they made the most of it with two quick goals," he said.
"We wanted to play our style and get in their face a little bit because we know how good a side they are."
United will now turn their attention to their massive round of 32 fixture against Green Gully on Wednesday at Macedonia Park, 7:30pm kickoff.
Other IPL fixtures washed out this weekend were Woonona versus Bulli, Wollongong Olympic versus Corrimal, Tarrawanna versus South Coast United, Cringila versus Coniston and Bellambi versus Albion Park White Eagles.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.