Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Wollongong United move into second on IPL ladder, one point behind Tarrawanna

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 23 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the charge: United skipper Danny Lazarevski was solid at the back against Port Kembla. Picture: Anna Warr

Wollongong United are now just one point off the summit of the Illawarra Premier League with three games in hand following a gritty 3-1 win over Port Kembla on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.