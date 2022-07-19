Warren: Well before last weekend's results my money would have probably been on South Coast United, with the side finishing last the past couple of seasons. But after their immense performance against Corrimal on the weekend where they won 2-1 after being down to 10 men so early on in the game, my new relegation favourite would have to be Bellambi. The Rosellas were of course the last team to get promoted to the IPL a few years back, but Steve Dimitrievski's side have still yet to pick up a win this season and are coming off the back of an 8-0 thumping at the hands of Bulli on the weekend so you would think confidence would be pretty low at Elizabeth Park. As for the IDL, who would you say replaces them? Helensburgh for me have been the standout and with a squad that includes Brad Watts, Vaughan Patterson and Liam Unicomb, I'd say they would definitely shake things up in the top division.

