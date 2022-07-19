Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Victorious Wollongong Roller Hawks return home to party

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPIONS AGAIN: The Wollongong Roller Hawks won their fourth-straight NWBL title on Sunday.

The star of the Wollongong Roller Hawks' fourth-straight National Wheelchair Basketball League title has already set his sights on helping the team secure a fifth championship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.