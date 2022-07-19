Sanchia Gair is living proof that you learn more about yourself when you are most uncomfortable.
That's why the 46-year-old runner and Kiama firefighter is out at five o'clock every morning pounding the pavements rain, hail or shine.
It is also why the single mother of three teenage girls will go outside her comfort zone and compete in a power lifting competition this November.
It comes after Gair was the first woman to cross the finish line in the Simpson Desert Ultra.
She completed the 100 kilometre run late last month in a time of 17 hours and 23 minutes.
This was the second time Gair has completed a 100 kilometre ultra marathon, having successfully run the Ultra Trail Australia Ironman event in the Blue Mountains last year.
She will compete again in the Blue Mountains this October.
"I like to push myself and put my money where my mouth is. That is why I do all these runs and events. But more importantly I want to be a good role model for my girls," Gair said.
"That's also why I'm competing in a power lifting competition in November. It is totally out of my comfort zone but I want my daughters to know that they aren't limited in what they can do.
"I like to inspire my daughters to not settle for your typical female dominated job. They can do anything that they put their mind to."
Gair is addicted to running now but wasn't a huge fan when she first started when in her mid-30s after giving birth to her third daughter.
"I was a big girl and tipped the scales at 86 kilos. I started walking and then running to try and lose weight," she said.
" At first I would walk and then started running to a telegraph pole, walking to the next and so on until I was just running and taking part in ultra marathons.
"I must admit I love them now. Running is so addictive but it takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifices.
"I'm out at 5 o'clock in the morning rain, hail or shine pounding the pavements."
Gair added it was important to promote strong women in sport who were pushing themselves to be better.
"I'm all about promoting positive healthy, strong women and if I can inspire young women to get into the gym and to lift weights, have a positive body image and push themselves outside of the 'box', that would be amazing," she said.
"I'm also a firefighter at Kiama and was at Bowral station for four years, so I like to challenge myself and take on roles that are typically thought of as male.
"Training is hard work, it's getting out the door at 5am in the dark and cold, it's commitment, it's sacrifices and time away from the family but it's worth it when you achieve your goals.
"You learn most about yourself when you're uncomfortable."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
