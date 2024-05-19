Dapper bikers dress to impress at Wollongong's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Almost 200 riders donned their Sunday best for the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride that stylishly set off from Wollongong.
The motorcyclists were dressed in all manner of suits as they rode from the Illawarra Brewery to Mount Kembla Pub on Sunday, May 19.
They were raising money for Movember and the work its foundation does toward mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
There are 105 countries that take part in the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride and Wollongong's iteration is ranked 17th for participants.
Organiser Derek Sheppard said the ride gets "bigger and bigger" every year.
"I think it's a good cause around motorbikes which brings people together," Mr Sheppard said.
"The whole purpose of getting us together early is mental health, about social interaction and having some mates help you through tough times."
Gerry Bloemen has taken part in the ride before and refused to let the fact he didn't have a bike this year stop him.
"I borrowed my bike so I could do this," Mr Bloemen explained.
"The whole thing is special.
"It's one thing for a reasonable cause, another thing is it's good fun to get out with all these people and it's a good time to catch up with people who you don't get to see very often."
The mechanics were out in force today not just showing off their clothing choices but also their bikes, with an announcement early in the morning asking for a Phillips head screwdriver for just an extra bit of tinkering.
Cass Thomson rode her bike nicknamed Maggie as it's "black and white and flies like a magpie".
"I do know a few people who have had prostate cancer and I do a lot of community work with mental health," Ms Thomson said.
Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery helped launch the ride on Sunday.
The doubled-edged nature of the event also captured Cr Bradbery's imagination.
"They can dress up and look the part - distinguished gentlemen as they are meant to dress - and it's an opportunity to show their machinery.
"Two things, stretch your stuff and show your bike," the Lord Mayor said.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa.
It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men's Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.
Mr Hawwa decided a themed ride would be an ideal way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.