Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sharks, Lions set up blockbuster grand final rematch with impressive wins

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 19 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Sylvia Liber

The heavyweights have done their part, with this Saturday's grand final rematch a showdown of unbeaten sides after Gerringong and Shellharbour both took care of business on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.