Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons' summer recruits named in Charity Shield squad to play Rabbitohs

Updated February 13 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daragons skipper Ben Hunt and the new recruits named in the Charity Shield squad (top left clockwise) Jesse Marschke, Tom Eisenhuth, Christian Tuipulotu and Kyle Flanagan.
Daragons skipper Ben Hunt and the new recruits named in the Charity Shield squad (top left clockwise) Jesse Marschke, Tom Eisenhuth, Christian Tuipulotu and Kyle Flanagan.

Four of the St George Illawarra Dragons off-season recruits will play in Saturday's Charity Shield clash against the Rabbitohs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Froling praises 'unselfish' Justin Robinson for leading Hawks resurgence
Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson in action against the New Zealand Breakers at WIN Entertainment Centre late last month. Picture by Anna Warr
Justin Robinson is always putting the Hawks' needs first
Agron Latifi
No comments
Wolves to lock horns with old pros and familiar foes as season gets underway
Who are the major players for Wollongong Wolves in 2024? Pictures by Adam McLean, Anna Warr and Wesley Lonergan
Who are the major players up against the Wolves?
Jordan Warren
No comments
How South Coast Flame plan to attack this year's NPL NSW competition
Former Wollongong Olympic player Jason Pappas (left) and ex-Sydney United 58 star Yianni Perkatis - as well as established Flame talent Matthew Mazevski (right) - shape as key figures for the South Coast side this year. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean and @gragrapix
The side will take on Gladesville Ryde Magic at home on Saturday.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.