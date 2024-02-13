Dragons' summer recruits named in Charity Shield squad to play Rabbitohs

Four of the St George Illawarra Dragons off-season recruits will play in Saturday's Charity Shield clash against the Rabbitohs.
Head coach Shane Flanagan included new recruits Kyle Flanagan, Tom Eisenhuth, Christian Tuipulotu and Jesse Marschke in the 28-man squad for the game at Kogarah.
Fellow recruits Hame Sele and Raymond Faitala-Mariner will sit out Saturday night's clash due to minor pre-season niggles.
Tyrell Sloan will wear the same No.1 jersey he occupied for all but one game a year ago while, as forecast in summer, Jack Bird has moved back into the centres and pushed Zac Lomax to the wing.
Flanagan joins captain Ben Hunt in the halves with Eisenhuth teaming up with Jaydn Su'A - who missed the final eight games of 2023 with a shoulder issue - in the second row.
The extended interchange includes the likes of Viliami Fifita, Dylan Egan, Savelio Tamale, Sione Finau, Ryan Couchman and Alec Tuitavake.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Jack Bird
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Tom Eisenhuth
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack de Belin
14. Connor Muhleisen
15. Viliami Fifita
16. Ben Murdoch-Masila
17. Dylan Egan
18. Michael Molo
19. Jesse Marschke
20. Christian Tuipulotu
21. Savelio Tamale
22. Mathew Feagai
23. Max Feagai
24. Sione Finau
25. Dan Russell
26. Ryan Couchman
27. Toby Couchman
28. Alex Tuitavake
An intraclub trial match will also take place this weekend featuring the Dragons Knock-On Effect NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup squads.
The match will be played on Saturday at 10am at Collegians Sporting Complex, Figtree.
1. Ben Rumble
2. Cooper Roberts
3. Brandon Webster-Mansfield
4. Ben Johnson
5. Jack Piccirilli
6. Josh Ralph
7. Jonah Glover
8. Bryce Magnone
9. Haele Finau
10. Josh Coric
11. Jackson Shereb
12. Levi Pascoe
13. Thomas Freebairn
14. Kristian Williams
15. Tyrell Fuimaono
16. Declan Purcell
17. Phoenix Vetenibua-Finnerty
18. Hamish Stewart
1. Wes Pring
2. Cain Barnes
3. Will Starling
4. Ben Lavender
5. Ethan Cliff
6. Nick Quinn
7. Ashton Ward
8. Jacob Webster
9. Kyan Hjaltason
10. Jett Liu
11. Campbell Watchirs
12. Dilan Asanoski
13. Matthew Alhazim
14. Riley Pascoe
15. Travis Barrett-Hancock
16. Callum Leikvoll
17. Jack Quine
19. Kye Wright
20. Kyhe Russell
21. Nash Hooper
22. Trey Barlow
