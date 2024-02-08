Illawarra Mercurysport
Dragons complete top 30 with signing of Christian Tuipulotu

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:38pm
Christian Tuipulotu has joined the Dragons on a two-year deal. Picture Getty Images
Christian Tuipulotu has joined the Dragons on a two-year deal. Picture Getty Images

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has locked in the final piece of his roster for 2024 with the addition of Sea Eagles winger Christian Tuipulotu on a two-year deal.

