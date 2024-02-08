Dragons complete top 30 with signing of Christian Tuipulotu

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has locked in the final piece of his roster for 2024 with the addition of Sea Eagles winger Christian Tuipulotu on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old will make an immediate shift from the Northern Beaches to Wollongong having formed a relationship with Flanagan in the latter's time as an assistant coach at Manly.
It's a welcome addition to bolster skinny outside back stocks that took an untimely hit when new recruit Corey Allan suffered a season-ending ACL tear just hours after being unveiled in Dragons kit.
Tongan International Tuipulotu scored 14 tries in 33 games for the Eagles over the past four seasons, with Flanagan saying his latest signing is just as prized for his ability at the other end of the park.
"Christian is a big body who can add some strike out of the backfield and will be a valuable addition to the club," Flanagan said.
"We have some good outside backs coming through at the Dragons but having lost Corey Allan for the season it was important for us to add some NRL experience to the backline for this year."
The signing comes hot on the heels of Raymond Faitala-Mariner's arrival at the club after being released from the Bulldogs, the pair of signatures a welcome boost following a tough run of recruitment outs for the club.
Allan's season-ending injury came in the same week a medical found halves signing Ronald Volkman required season-ending shoulder surgery as a result of a pre-existing injury from his time with the Warriors.
It saw the Dragons not register his contract, with the Warriors set to foot the bill for the 21-year-old's medical costs.
The setbacks came after the Dragons went in hard for the signatures of North Queensland half Tom Dearden, who ultimately re-signed with the Cowboys, and Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake before he inked a long-term deal with Cronulla.
