Dragons confirm Allan ACL tear, Volkman release

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
January 12 2024 - 7:56pm
Corey Allan's first season with the Dragons is over before it began. Picture Dragons Media
St George Illawarra has confirmed a double blow to its playing roster, with new recruit Corey Allan suffering an ACL tear at training on Thursday. It comes in the same week a routine medical revealed halves recruit Ronald Volkman requires shoulder surgery, with the club aborting his one-year deal.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

