Dragons confirm Allan ACL tear, Volkman release

St George Illawarra has confirmed a double blow to its playing roster, with new recruit Corey Allan suffering an ACL tear at training on Thursday. It comes in the same week a routine medical revealed halves recruit Ronald Volkman requires shoulder surgery, with the club aborting his one-year deal.
Both were important pick-ups in new coach Shane Flanagan's roster rebuild, with Allan providing depth in the outside backs, and a possible challenge to Tyrell Sloan for the No. 1 jumper.
"This is terrible news both for Corey and the club," coach Shane Flanagan said.
"He had settled in well since joining the club in December and was set to push for a club debut in the backline early in the season."
Volkman was seen as a vital piece of recruitment for Flanagan given the deregistration of Talatau Amone and the departure of Jayden Sullivan to the Tigers at the end of last season.
The 21-year-old secured a release from the final two years of his deal with the Warriors in order to take up the one-year opportunity with the Dragons, with his future now in limbo after the Hawks detected the shoulder issue prior to registering his contract.
"It's disappointing for everyone concerned; Ronald's enthusiasm matched our excitement to welcome him to the Dragons," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said.
"Pre-arrival medical assessments identified no significant injuries. However, upon presenting to the club, subsequent testing uncovered substantial issues arising from Volkman's prior shoulder reconstruction, mandating another operation.
"This will result in a significant recovery timeframe, rendering him unavailable for the foreseeable future.
"While football can be unpredictable, we must forge ahead. Our sincere wishes for Ronald's swift recovery and success in the upcoming chapters of his career.
"At the same time, we'll work with Corey to get him back to full health as soon as possible."
It leaves Ben Hunt and new recruit Kyle Flanagan - brought to the cub as a hooking option - the only recognised halves in the club's top 30 that now has three roster spots available.
