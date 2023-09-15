It takes a team effort to win grand finals.
But the Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks have a number of key players who will need to fire to ensure their respective team wins the Group Seven rugby league grand final this Sunday at Centenary Field.
Here's a few key match-ups which will be crucial to the outcome of the game.
The battle of the fullbacks - Wesley Pring (Gerringong Lions) v Braxton Wallace (Shellharbour Sharks):
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart recently told the Mercury his gun fullback Wesley Pring was destined for higher honours. It's hard to argue this point, with the explosive Pring a constant threat every time he has room to move from a kick return. The speedy fullback has been especially good in the back half of the season and scored a great solo try against the Stingrays to guide the Lions into the grand final.
Sharks fullback Braxton Wallace is also highly-rated in a competition which has a number of fine No 1s. Like his Gerringong counterpart Pring, Wallace is also dangerous in open play. While they're equally matched in attack, how they defend on Sunday will go a long way to deciding which team wins. The fullback which plays best in defence and defuses potential attacking opportunities will probably be the one who is celebrating come late Sunday afternoon.
The battle of the halves - Taj Ford/Rixon Russell (Gerringong Lions) v Emanuel Sultana/Isaac Morris (Shellharbour Sharks):
Youthful exuberance and experienced know-how, this combination between Taj Ford and Rixon Russell has worked wonders for Gerringong this season. The experienced Russell has had one of his best seasons for the Lions, while Ford started the season brilliantly to be amongst the early leaders for the Michael Cronin Medal for player-of-the-year. While Ford missed a large chunk of the season due to a broken arm, he has been one of the Lions best since returning in the latter-half of the season.
Sharks duo Emanuel Sultana and Isaac Morris are probably more workman-like compared to their opposing halves, but they're just as important to their team. Sharks skipper James Ralphs was not wrong when he told the Mercury Sultana was responsible for the majority of his 12-season tries. The importance of Morris though is also on show when he misses games for the Sharks. Shellharbour struggles when Morris is out as they miss his composure and ability to guide the team in attack.
The game-breakers - Nathan Ford/Jake Taylor (Gerringong Lions) v James Ralphs/Jacob Seabrook (Shellharbour Sharks):
The value of Nathan Ford and James Ralphs to their respective teams Gerringong and Shellharbour can not be underestimated. The duo are winners who lead by example. Ford has won five titles since debuting for the Lions in 2010. He may have lost a yard or two of pace but he is still one of the cleverest hookers in the competition. Gerringong's attack follows from the good work Ford does from dummy-half.
Shellharbour skipper Ralphs is just as important for his team. Ralphs, who is among the favourites to win the Michael Cronin Medal for player-of-the-year, has scored 13 tries this season and the skilful second-rower is a constant threat on the right edge in attack and defence.
Gerringong second-rower Jake Taylor is also very skilful and a threat to opposing teams with his running game on the edge and ability to create tries through hands and foot. Taylor is also a handy goal-kicker to boot.
As is Sharks centre Jacob Seabrook. But the speedy back also offers a lot in defence for his team and alongside Braxton Wallace, offers a real point of difference in attack for a physical Sharks side which prides itself on its defence.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.