Sharks duo Emanuel Sultana and Isaac Morris are probably more workman-like compared to their opposing halves, but they're just as important to their team. Sharks skipper James Ralphs was not wrong when he told the Mercury Sultana was responsible for the majority of his 12-season tries. The importance of Morris though is also on show when he misses games for the Sharks. Shellharbour struggles when Morris is out as they miss his composure and ability to guide the team in attack.