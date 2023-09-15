Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Group Seven grand final 2023: Gerringong and Shellharbour coaches get pumped

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah and his Gerringong Lions counterpart Scott Stewart. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah and his Gerringong Lions counterpart Scott Stewart. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean

The competition's best defensive team will battle Group Seven's most successful club of the past decade, in a highly-anticipated grand final this Sunday at Centenary Field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.