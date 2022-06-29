They've proven giant killers in this year's Australia Cup, but Wollongong United are set for their toughest fixture yet.
A day after they were knocked out in the Waratah Cup's semi-finals by NWS Spirit, the Football South Coast club on Wednesday night drew Victorian National Premier League outfit Green Gully SC.
Green Gully will make the long trip to the Illawarra for the clash, at a date and a venue still to be confirmed.
No matter the result, Billy Tsovolos's men have already created a piece of history. Earlier this month, United became the first association club to ever reach the national draw of the Australia Cup (formerly FFA Cup) competition. United reached the final 32 after sealing a 2-1 win over St George City earlier this month in their last NSW match up.
The Illawarra Premier League team had to do it the hard way, trailing by 1-0 in the second half, before headers from Kyah Jovanovski and Klime Sekutkoski sealed the triumph at Penshurst Park.
That victory came on the back of United claiming 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Blacktown City and Dunbar Rovers respectively in the past six weeks.
United are the sole remaining South Coast-based club in this year's Cup, after the Wollongong Wolves were knocked out on penalties by NWS Spirit in mid-June. The Wolves reached the national draw in last year's Cup, where they fell 2-1 to A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners in a fiery but entertaining clash at WIN Stadium last December.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
