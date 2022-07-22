Wet weather has destroyed any hopes of a full round of Illawarra Premier League fixtures this weekend, as Football South Coast faces a race against time to fit in remaining games this season.
FSC have already extended the season eight weeks, but with rain making grounds unplayable, the prospect of playing midweek and double-headers seems like an option that will need to be evaluated.
Tarrawanna versus South Coast United has been confirmed as the first casualty, with other games looking unlikely to go ahead.
In a statement, FSC said they "will make the effort to ensure as many games as possible can be played. If games are scheduled for Saturday, rescheduling games to Sunday should also be a consideration".
FSC confirmed to the Mercury that the Port Kembla v Wollongong United fixture is likely to be played at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday night if Wetherall Park is too wet.
