As rain threatens to decimate another Premier League round this weekend, Wollongong Olympic have called in the big guns for help to get some game time.
Ongoing wet weather is likely to cause Olympic's league clash with the Rangers on Saturday. In desperate need of match fitness, the IPL side have agreed to face A-League Men's club Sydney FC in a behind-closed doors friendly on Sunday.
The friendly will mark the first time Olympic have taken to the field in a month. It's been tough to stay motivated on the sidelines, but coach Matt Bailey said they were hungry for this weekend's challenge.
"We're raring to go, we've had a couple of really good sessions in the last fortnight. With the weather forecast, coaches have got to be a bit more strategic [with planning]. We're really excited to get the game against Sydney FC, and obviously still hope we get to play Corrimal on Saturday too," he said.
"It's been probably the most difficult period in my managerial career to maintain that intensity and motivation in the group. And to the credit of the senior players and the group, they've done a fairly good job doing that considering the circumstances. But it's hard because we're ultimately footballers and the Saturday match or Sunday match is what drives intensity at training and motivation within the group."
Sydney FC are set to field a strong squad for the friendly as they continue to amp up preparations for their Australia Cup clash with the Mariners on July 31.
The sky blues warmed up for their clash with a thumping 6-0 victory over Manly United last weekend.
"We've got a number of boys who've played at that level, and a number of boys who aspire to play that level and, in my view, are good enough to get to that level, so opportunities like these are a fantastic format to promote their own profile, the profile of our club and the Illawarra Premier League," Bailey said.
"From what I've been told, they'll go with a similar team to what they did against Manly. I think it's exciting, it's good for us to hopefully get back on track from a Premier League perspective with a bit of game time, and play against probably the highest profile club in Australia."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
