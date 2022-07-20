Wollongong boxer Sam Goodman has moved further into world-title reckoning after stopping Filipino veteran Juan Miguel Elorde on Wednesday night.
With the Albion Park 'Mad Bunch' providing the persistent soundtrack, Goodman dominated from the opening bell to hand Elorde just his third defeat in 32 bouts by eighth round TKO.
A former challenger for the WBO super-bantamweight title, Elorde promised to provide Goodman's toughest test to date, but it was the Aussie who looked a class above from start to finish.
Elorde first looked genuinely hurt in the fifth round and was lucky to make it out of the sixth. He rallied in the seventh but it was merely a stay as Goodman forced referee Brad Vocale to halt proceedings in the eighth.
It was his sixth stoppage victory in his last eight outings having been taken the distance by crafty Japanese Fumiya Fuse in his last trip to the ring.
The successful defence of his IBF Inter-Continental and WBO Oriental super-bantamweight titles was as sharp as the 23-year-old has looked in elite company.
"It was probably my most polished [performance], especially [compared] to my last couple," Goodman said.
"I thought I fought a very disciplined fight, a really smart fight. I listened to my corner and the game plan we constructed and it worked to a tee.
"He was tricky and he tried to walk me on a lot. He's a game boy who's been at the world stage and that's where I want to be.
"It's another good test for me and No Limit [Promotions] will keep providing me with these tests. I was pretty happy with that run out and it was a good knock."
Earlier in the evening Wollongong's Ashleigh Sims was stopped in the second round by tough Novocastrian Jessica Adams.
After an even first round, Adams landed big early in the second and finished with a flurry that saw the bout halted by the referee with just 16 seconds left in the round.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
