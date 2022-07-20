Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goodman retains regional straps in commanding display on Tszyu undercard

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLAWLESS: Sam Goodman defended his IBF and WBO regional belts with an eighth-round TKO victory over Juan Manuel Elorde on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

Wollongong boxer Sam Goodman has moved further into world-title reckoning after stopping Filipino veteran Juan Miguel Elorde on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.