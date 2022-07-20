Illawarra councils stuck in the mud over plans to upgrade sporting facilities

"We are between a rock and a hard place with this one in as much as we've got extremely sodden and saturated ovals, we are in the middle of winter and no matter what we do.....I think throwing a lot of money, even if we had the money, we couldn't reconstruct and set those playing fields up for another 12 or 18 months or so. Even so those fields are in locations that are very vulnerable to flooding and inundation."

