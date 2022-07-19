Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Moses Mbye backs St George Illawarra to lift as pressure mounts on coach Anthony Griffin

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Moses Mbye. Picture: Adam McLean

St George Illawarra utility Moses Mbye says the Dragons are firmly focused on returning to the winner's circle as speculation continues to swirl about coach Anthony Griffin's future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.