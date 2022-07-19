When she boards a plane to Birmingham in the coming week, Jessica Hull will have added motivation after missing out on a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships.
The competition in Oregon, US, was Hull's last major warm-up event ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 28.
A former University of Oregon track star, the Albion Park talent felt at home competing at Hayward Field for the women's 1500-metre final on Tuesday afternoon (AEDT). Starting in the second widest lane, alongside fellow Aussie Georgia Griffiths, Hull, 25, was mid-track by the first turn.
However, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, Ethopian duo Gudaf Tsegay and Freweyni Hailu, and Great Britain's Lauren Muir set a blitzing pace, opening up a comfortable gap from the rest of the field after 300m. Kipyegon ended up pushing on to claim gold in 3:52:96, more than 1.5 seconds ahead of Tesgay, with Muir's claiming third.
Hull finished seventh overall in 4:01:82, equalling the best placing by an Australian in a women's 1500m final at a World Athletics Championships - alongside Zoe Buckman.
"I thought it would be fast but they went out so quickly, it immediately became two races. My goal going in was to go with it but being a realist, I can't go out that quickly. It was as if the 1500m became the 800m, and I don't even know how to go back to the drawing board to work on that," Hull said.
"But despite that, seventh place here at Hayward Field is a big step up from Tokyo where I was off at the back at the bell lap [she finished 11th], but here I was amongst the top eight at the bell."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
