While our Aussie reps are battling it out with the best in the world - including Jessica Hull in the women's 1500m - local athletes have missed two of Illawarra Blue Stars' cross country meets.
The Mt Kembla run was deemed too dangerous with trees blown across the regular course, and as such too slippery for such a run. Officials will try and change one of the rounds later as the King and Queen of the Mountain, along with the Prince and Princess of the Mountain, are popular events.
Blue Stars will conduct the third round of the winter track and field series next Sunday from 10.30am at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre.
All events are for under eights right through to masters men and women. Events will be 60ms, 150m, discus, triple jump for all ages, plus a 2x800m relay for all ages. A shot will also be conducted if the shot is allowed in the interior of the ground - this will be conducted for U/16s, U/18s, U/20s, and open and masters men and women.
The final winter four-round series event will be held on August 28, leading into the summer season.
Masters champion Mary Thomas arrived home from the World Masters Championships a little bit disappointed, but aware that she has not trained much at all due to track conditions and health issues. Considering these factors, Thomas performed well, but the conditions in Finland have been classed as second rate for a world titles competition.
Many competed on outer grounds away from the main arena in areas that did not meet standards for not only world titles, but for record-breaking performances. This certainly has to be looked at by World Masters Athletics as many of these athletes spend many hours preparing for this major meet and also spend a lot of money on travel, entries and accommodation. This is certainly an area of concern and has to be rectified prior to the next World Masters Championships.
Athletics NSW will hold its AGM on Thursday and it is hoped that many issues of last season will be addressed prior to the start of summer track and field in October. One date you can pencil in will be the Illawarra Track Challenge on January 14, 2023, followed by the country titles the following weekend - the venue is yet to be announced.
All school age students attending high school or TAFE are reminded entries have now opened for the NSW All Schools to be conducted in September. One of the most popular meets, these championships bring together all high school students, with many of our aussie team at world titles and Commonwealth Games team emerging from these titles to commence their careers. See Athletics NSW website for more information.
Coaches and athletes are reminded not to use the sleigh on the synthetic track. Beaton Park Management have noticed this resistance form of training has taken bits out of the synthetic. Please take note of this and comply to the rules.
Blue Stars will announce registration and commencement date of season for 2022/2023 very soon and anyone who is interested in the summer track and field of any age can contact the club on 0409 307 325.
