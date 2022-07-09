Times are tough.
As if this columnist needs to tell you.
Interest rates are going up, the cost of living is climbing, finding a lettuce at your local supermarket near impossible.
Supply chains around the world are breaking down, forcing prices to skyrocket and ongoing delays on what is available.
A global pandemic has shaken the very foundation of our society for the past two years and it's made an enormous impact on physical and emotional wellbeing.
And the bloody weather ...
La Nina has been happy to ensure the mood remains dark, just when it seemed like there was light at the end of the tunnel.
There are times when I look at my six and four-year-old boys and consider them lucky. Sure, they're active kids who are frustrated at being stuck inside more often than they'd like.
And while they have a vague sense of how the 'yucky germs' have changed the world, their youth and early adult years will be spent where COVID is treated the same as a polio, tetanus or influenza vaccine.
The rain may have dried up for a day or two, but with many washouts continuing in the Illawarra - from first grade to under-6s - the Mercury took a deep dive into the impact on sport and health in the region.
The Mercury has this week had important conversations with experts in the field, as well as sporting bodies, politicians and community leaders.
The announcement of a $50 million high performance centre for St George Illawarra and the University of Wollongong is great for the security and development of rugby league in Wollongong.
It's an enormous shot in the arm. It also raises questions about what else do we want in this region?
The long-awaited WIN sports and entertainment precinct would also be a new dawn for elite sport to attract major events.
But what of community sport?
Synthetic pitches at Myimbarr and a $1 million for Oak Flats Panorama Oval are great starts
Where is the vision for a purpose-built, multi-sport centre to benefit the entire region?
Penshurst Park at Hurstville is among some prime examples of why the Illawarra is so far behind.
And our athletes of all ages, especially in this age, are struggling because of it.
What about a 50-metre indoor swimming pool?
Everyone loves the Snakepit, but it is still stuck in 1979, when the Hawks were established, when you compare to it to basketball facilities, particularly in Victoria.
Now is the time to plan.
To come together as a community and not just ask questions about what the future looks like, but get some answers.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
