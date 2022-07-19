Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast netballers blazing a path to 2022 NSW Premier League success

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITED: The South Coast Blaze under 23s netball side are ready for their 2022 NSW Premier League finals campaign. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography

They came within striking distance of glory two years ago, and Clare McCrohon says the South Coast Blaze remain as hungry as ever to go one step further in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.