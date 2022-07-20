The Bulli FC Annual Golf Day has been run and won but plans are afoot to make next year's event bigger and better.
Organisers are inviting all Football South Coast teams to enter teams in the day which will include a much bigger prize pool thanks to major sponsors Tile and Bathroom Place Albion Park.
Advertisement
Winners will be encouraged to donate the prizemoney to their local junior football club.
Those who would like to submit a team can do so by visiting the Bulli Football Club website at www.bullifc,com.au.
Meantime there were 60 golfers who attended this year's golf day at Russell Vale Golf Club.
The winning team were Andrew Bradshaw, Peter Smith, Nate Smith and Graeme Thomas Smith.
Scott Beckett, Josh Shelton, Brett Cleaves and Adam Snaps finished runners-up.
Nearest pin hole winners were Andrew Bradshaw (7), Lenny Bain (11), Nick Littler (14) and Josh Brookes (16).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.