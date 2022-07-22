The Wollongong Wolves' record speaks for itself as the side prepares to come up against Blacktown City, one of the red-hot favourites for the National Premier League title this Sunday.
As the Wolves prepare for a trip to Blacktown Sports Centre, the side knows it has the capabilities to cause a huge shake-up in the title race, despite sitting ninth on the ladder.
With 19 points on the table for the side with just two games left to play in the competition, the stats show the Wolves' record against the top six sides is in fact better than against the bottom six.
The Wolves have picked up 10 points against the top six this season, picking up one win and seven draws in the process. The Wolves have also already beaten top of the table City this season 3-1.
Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire said he has never had any doubts his side could perform against the best teams.
"I know this team can compete against anyone else in the league," Wilkshire said.
"We've just lacked that consistency and we've drawn a lot of games that we shouldn't have. Football is all about moments and none have gone for us this year and it has cost us," he said.
"You have to be consistent against every team and that's why we are where we are on the ladder."
Wilkshire said despite this inconsistency of results, the players he has at his disposal can spoil any team's party.
The squad boasts players with professional experience such as captain Lachlan Scott and Josh Macdonald, combined with experienced NPL stalwarts Nick Littler, Darcy Madden and Brendan Griffin.
"We've got really good players that are good enough to be in any team and with the squad we have on paper you would expect us to be a lot higher on the ladder," Wilkshire said.
"But what is done is done, you can't change it and all we can focus on is the next game against Blacktown."
Last week the Wolves held then-league-leaders Marconi Stallions to a nil-all draw in an outstanding defensive display. With two games left in the NPL season, an astounding seven teams could still potentially lift the minor premiership come seasons end.
City, who are currently on a five match unbeaten run, sit atop of the pack and will win the league if they can win their last two games.
Meanwhile in the NPL NSW Women's, the Illawarra Stingrays will have the weekend off as the side comes off the back of two wins against Blacktown Spartans in the space of four days to push the side into fifth-spot.
The Stingrays were scheduled to play away against Football NSW Institute on Sunday, however FNSW chose to postpone the fixture, with at least 10 of their players away on various representative duties, including the FIFA U-20's Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
Stingrays coach Anthony Guido said he was "incredibly proud of the team for their performances against the Spartans" and that the weekend off would do his team some good with the side currently light on available squad members.
