All first grade games in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition are slated to go ahead on Saturday.
Although the heavy rain has forced University's home game against Avondale to be moved to Wilton.
Advertisement
Tech-Tahs will host Bowral at Saunders Oval, while Woonona Shamrocks play Camden Rams at Ocean Park.
The Vikings v Campbelltown game at time of publication was still slated to be held at Vikings Oval.
Competition leaders Shoalhaven will also hold their annual Military Day when they host Kiama.
The day will include the Army Red Berets Parachute Team landing on the playing field, while invited dignitaries will also assemble on the field.
VC, GC and CV recipients will also meet and greet players before the Last Post ceremony starts at 12.45pm.
The first grade fixture will kick-off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.
Read more: Rain to affect IPL once again
Meantime Illawarra Country Colts trio Jaxon Clarke, James Hicks and Hugo Fay are on the Gold Coast representing the NSW Country Cockatoo Colts.
As a result Clarke and Hicks will miss University's clash against Avondale, while Fay won't play for Tech-Tahs against Bowral.
Clarke told the Mercury it was a great honour to represent NSW Country.
The fly-half was also honoured to be named vice-captain.
"It's a great honour just to be selected. To be named vice-captain is an added bonus," he said.
"It's been a great couple of days mixing with the boys and the great coaches and staff here."
NSW Country lost their game against Queensland Country on Wednesday and were slated to play another game against them on Friday afternoon.
"The result in the first game wasn't great but the experience as a whole has been fantastic," Clarke said.
"We've learned a lot, especially from a training session with Wallaby under 20's coaches."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.