Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Colts trio to miss weekend rugby club games

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Jaxon Clarke receives his jersey from NSW Country Colts manager Matt Waterford.

All first grade games in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition are slated to go ahead on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.