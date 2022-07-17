Shoalhaven and Tech-Tahs occupy the top two spots on the Illawarra District Rugby Union ladder after both secured impressive wins on Saturday.
IDRU leaders Shoalhaven (49 points) were particularly ruthless in hammering the hapless Vikings 78-0 at Vikings Rugby Club.
Second-placed Tech-Tahs, who are three points behind Shoalhaven, were also impressive in downing Campbelltown 43-19.
In recognition of NAIDOC Week, a special Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony was held at Saunders Oval before the first grade fixture.
Tech-Tahs coach Matt Evans said the experience was truly amazing.
"Huge thanks to Uncle Gerald and the Dharawal community here. That was a new experience for many, many people including myself. And it really was special," he said.
"It was a tremendous cultural experience. Everyone really really thoroughly enjoyed that and they felt really deep connection. It was really really good."
Evans was also relatively pleased with his team's victory over the physical Campbelltown side. "We felt like we went through our process and it was good, we will take the win," he said
"Campbelltown is always a challenge, they have got a lot of big bodies and guys who really get fired up, which is great for them, they play with a lot of passion.
"The challenge is to always match a bit of passion with a bit of structure, which we did."
With third-placed Avondale Wombats (36 points) also recording a massive 41-0 win over Shamrocks on Saturday, Evans was banking on the Tech-Tahs at least maintaining their top two spot over the last six games of the regular season.
"We are hoping we don't change much from two but Shoalhaven certainly don't look like they are going to drop a game," he said.
"Shoalhaven are the type of side who probably get better over the course of the season. We are trying to get better. We have been a little bit disrupted through a lot of injuries but we are getting there."
In the other matches Camden edged Kiama 37-36 and University beat Bowral 31-17.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
