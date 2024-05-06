Meet Damon Gray, the Wolves youngster making a name for himself in first grade

Every die-hard football fan loves a local product playing for their team.
In the English Premier League, Liverpool have 'the scouser in their team', Trent Alexander-Arnold, whilst Manchester City supporters adore local lad Phil Foden.
Gray has been part of the Wolves all the way from the junior SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) team in 2016 to the first grade side.
The attacker was prolific in the U18s team in 2023. His goal scoring feats caught the eye of first team coach David Carney.
Gray went on to make his first team debut, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against the Wanderers academy.
Following an impressive pre-season, Gray was signed to a first grade contract for 2024. So far in the National Premier League NSW Men's season, the Unanderra local has proved lively in stints off the bench.
It has been in the Australia Cup where Gray has been given a real opportunity to shine. He has repaid Carney's faith in him in the national competition, scoring in consecutive games against Lane Cove and Hills United respectively.
His captain Lachlan Scott heaped plenty of praise on Gray, as well as other youngsters on the fringes such as Thomas Dunn, Dax Kelly, and Oliver Yates.
"I think they went well," Scott said following the Wolves' 5-1 win against the Mariners on Sunday, May 5.
"They're putting in the hard yards in training every week, so it's good to see them get their chance and come on and perform. Hopefully they can feature a bit more going forward."
Gray himself told the Mercury following a recent 3-2 win against Sydney FC academy that he was happy with how he'd been progressing under Carney.
"I'm enjoying being here and I'm enjoying playing here," Gray said.
"Especially playing with the boys and with Carney is good. I've got no complaints."
The Wolves will next play NWS Spirit away on Saturday, May 11. The side also recently drew a home fixture for round six of the Australia Cup against Rockdale. Times and venue are still to be confirmed.
