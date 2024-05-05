The Wolves return to form with a five-star performance against the Mariners

It was crucial Wollongong Wolves got back to winning ways after last week's loss to Rockdale and in the end, they did it in style against the Mariners.
The side picked up a morale boosting win against Hills United midweek in the Australia Cup, but needed to return to form in the league.
A double to Banri Kanaizumi, and goals to Yagoub Mustafa, Harrison Buesnel, and Dylan Ryan saw the Wolves beat the last-placed Central Coast academy 5-1 at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday, May 5. The match was moved to the region's sole synthetic field due to inclement weather.
It truth it was a stunning attacking performance from the Wolves in the second half.
The victory in round 13 of the National Premier League NSW Men's competition saw the Wolves keep touch in the finals race as the season approaches the half way point.
Captain Lachlan Scott said that the team really turned it on in the second period of the game.
"I think the second half was obviously a lot better than the first, in all areas," Scott said.
"Everyone was around the ball, wanting to get forward, wanting to move off the ball. I think it just sort of came together in the second half there. So that probably explains the result.
"We didn't turn up for Rockdale. We were a bit flat. So it was important. Obviously we had a game midweek but this was the next league game, so it was important to really get back on track. I think we did pretty well."
Scott also reflected on the Wolves season so far after 13 rounds.
"We got off to a pretty hot start and then I think we hit a bit of a rough patch," he said.
"But that's going to happen in the season. I think you have just got to look forward and move on from that because we weren't really playing that well. But hopefully we're starting to get back on the bandwagon now.
"We've got [NWS] Spirit next week, so we'll look forward to that and hopefully get another win."
Here's how the game all unfolded..
David Carney's side got off to the best possible start in the match with an early goal. Central defender Buesnel claimed the header from the corner from Chris McStay to make it 1-0.
They always say you're most vulnerable straight after you score and that was certainly the case for the Wolves.
The ball looked to be going behind the byline, if not for some smart work by Mariners attacker Adam Hall. He cut the ball back to his number 10 Luka Smyth who finished the ball off inside six yards to make it 1-1 after 11 minutes.
Central Coast should have had another goal if not for some sensational work from Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic. Lucas Scicluna was put in behind and his effort was turned past the post.
McStay whipped in an abundance of corner kicks in the first half and his persistence paid off once more.
The ball bounced around in the box following the set piece before it fell kindly to Kanaizumi, who thundered a volley into the top corner to give the home side a 2-1 lead going into half-time.
2024 new signing Mustafa has toiled all season and finally bagged his first goal against the Mariners, almost immediately after the break.
It was a fast break down the right hand side, with Sebastian Hernandez whipping in a low, hard cross and Mustafa put the ball away.
Almost immediately after, the game was done and dusted with Kanaizumi scoring a double, again from a corner to make it 4-1.
It was again a set piece that undid the Mariners, this time it was Wolves left-back Ryan who attempted an audacious volley inside the box that paid dividends, making it 5-1 with more than 20 minutes to play.
In the end, that was what the score remained.
The Wolves will next play away from home on Saturday, May 11 against NWS Spirit. Kickoff is 5:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.