Tyson McEvoy has been refereeing Illawarra District Rugby Union matches for 12 years but he reckons his next appointment will be his "most memorable".
The 27-year-old from Berkeley will wear a special jersey designed by Illawarra Aboriginal artist Uncle Kevin Butler, when he referees the Tech-Tahs v Campbelltown first-grade fixture at Saunders Oval on Saturday afternoon.
A special Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony will be held around 30 minutes before first-grade kick-off at 3pm. A special Statement to Country will also be read at all other matches on Saturday.
McEvoy's fellow referees will also wear the specially-designed jerseys to mark NAIDOC Week (July 3-10), at the matches they officiate at on Saturday.
The referees planned to wear the jerseys last weekend but with the forecast bad weather and after advice from local elders, decided to postpone NAIDOC Week celebrations to this weekend.
The day can't come quick enough for "proud" Aboriginal man McEvoy.
"I can't wait. It will be a special day for me," he said.
"I have always admired the fact players in a range of sports wear specially-designed Indigenous jerseys to mark NAIDOC Week. I thought referees should have that option too, so I decided to make that happen.
"I approached well known Aboriginal artist [Uncle] Kevin Butler and asked him if he would design the jersey for us referees. I'm so glad he agreed. I think the jerseys look great."
IDRU Referees president Adam Lyle praised McEvoy for his vision.
"I am forever thankful to Tyson for his vision and commitment about this wonderful project. We hope we can have a NAIDOC round every year moving forward," Lyle said.
"Thank you also to Ross Williamson for all of his work in the background making this round happen as well as to the presidents of Tech-Waratahs and Campbelltown for their willingness to facilitate and participate in this wonderful event."
Other matches see Avondale host Shamrocks, Kiama play Camden, Bowral battle University and Vikings tackle Shoalhaven.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
