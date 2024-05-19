Illawarra Mercury
Kiama votes to keep libraries free from 'intolerant' book bans

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 19 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 1:24pm
Kiama councillor Matt Brown has tabled a motion for Tuesday night's meeting calling on councillors to support its libraries being free of "intolerant censorship".
In the wake of a Sydney council banning same-sex parenting books, Kiama Municipal Council will vote on ensuring its libraries are "free from intolerant censorship".

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

