A superb 10-goal haul from Ben Bourke guided the Kangaroos to another comprehensive win on Saturday afternoon.
Figtree and the Bulldogs continue to prove the benchmark in the Men's Premier Division in 2022, with both sides claiming convincing victories on the weekend.
However, it was Bourke's 10-goal performance against Shellharbour that really caught the eye, as the Kangaroos thrashed the Suns by 21.12 (138) to 6.6 (42) at Figtree Oval.
"Everything started pretty well and it just kept going on from there. Our midfield got on top early and they gave me pretty good service, and hit me lace out pretty well," Bourke told the Mercury.
"We had a good start and then Shellharbour came back and played pretty well in the second quarter. But then our half-back line really stood up and were good in terms of intercepts, and then we'd rebound and move the footy quickly which helped up forward, getting good access and one-on-one contests.
"On a personal note, that's the first time in over 10 years that I've kicked a bag like that. When I was playing up in Sydney, I was playing down back a fair bit more, but when I came down here - due to the make-up of the team - they thought they'd give me a crack up forward, and it seems to be working out alright at the moment."
While Figtree secured their seventh win, the Bulldogs also continued their good form with a 12.6 (78) to 4.12 (36) win over the Lions. In the other game, the Power survived a thriller against Northern Districts, prevailing 8.10 (58) to 7.7 (49).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
