Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Figtree's Ben Bourke boosts 10 goals to sink Shellharbour Suns in AFL South Coast clash

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 17 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Ben Bourke (second from left) celebrates a goal with his Kangaroos teammates at Figtree Oval on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Anna Warr

A superb 10-goal haul from Ben Bourke guided the Kangaroos to another comprehensive win on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.