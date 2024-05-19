Plans released for 80-place childcare centre in Dapto

A childcare centre with space for 80 children could be built in a suburban Dapto street.
Plans for the centre - on two lots in Byamee Street, east of the Princes Motorway overpass - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The centre would have 20 spaces for children aged zero to two, 30 for those in the two to three age bracket and 30 for the three to five-year-olds.
"The proposal will result in only positive social impacts through the provision of a needed service and by connecting parents/guardians and their children with other people from the local area," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
The centre would have three separate play rooms inside what would be an L-shaped development.
"A play area is proposed facing the street, which will cater for 20 zero to two-year-old children and provides a cot room, clean room, bottle preparation spaces and bathrooms," the application stated.
"The rear facing rooms cater for two internal rooms, one for 30 two to six-year-old children and the other for 30 three to six-year-old children, who will also a combined play area located at the north-western corner of the site.
"Each of these play rooms contains bathrooms, store rooms and required ancillary spaces."
It also includes an outdoor play area, which the children would use in groups.
To limit any affects of noise on neighbouring homes an acoustic study recommended the installation of sound barriers up to 2.3 metres around the perimeter of the centre, and ensure the walls and windows of the centre are appropriately treated to reduce interior noise.
A basement car park would be built as part of the development, offering 14 parking spaces for staff and 14 for those dropping off or picking up children.
A traffic study predicted the centre would create a combined 64 trips in and out in the morning peak and 56 in the evening and found there would be "no adverse impact" on nearby intersections as a result.
The development application is on public exhibition until May 28.
