Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong council budget battered by storms

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
April 8 2024 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood and storm damage strewn across the sand at North Wollongong ... the city council's newly drawn-up infrastructure budget may have to change in the wake of the storms. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Flood and storm damage strewn across the sand at North Wollongong ... the city council's newly drawn-up infrastructure budget may have to change in the wake of the storms. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The weekend storm could affect how Wollongong City Council spends its money.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.