Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kindhearted Woonona Kebab House feeds flood helpers for free

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonona Kebab House gave free food to those helping clean up after Saturday's devastating floods. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Woonona Kebab House gave free food to those helping clean up after Saturday's devastating floods. Picture by Sylvia Liber

When Ali Karabacak arrived to work on Saturday morning and found his Woonona Kebab House van was okay, he didn't know what to think or do.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.