Three-storey childcare centre could be coming to Dapto

A three-storey childcare centre could be built on a suburban street in Dapto.
A development application from Think Planners has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the multi-storey development in Osbourne Street, a block west of the Princes Highway.
Advertisement
The application seeks to build a childcare centre for 86 children aged between 0-5.
The ground floor will feature parking for 21 cars - 11 spaces for staff and 10 for visitors.
The first and second floors will each have two separate play areas with external play areas on both levels.
The proposed facility would employ 14 staff members with the operating hours of 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday.
"The design responds to the context of the emerging character of the locality," the application stated, "by proposing an attractive three storey-built form that is consistent with recent developments along the eastern side of Osborne Street."
The developments referred to include a multi-storey gym just five doors south of where the proposed childcare centre would be built.
The planners state the location, at the northern end of Osbourne Street, provided easy access to the "key road network" via the Princes Highway.
"The development will play a valuable role in servicing the community of Dapto by providing valuable child care and recreational services whilst minimising amenity impacts on adjoining properties," the application stated.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.