Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council taking care of business in fast 15 minute meeting

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 9 2022 - 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's what Wollongong City Council got through in their speedy 15-minute meeting on Monday night. Picture: Robert Peet

Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting could have set a record as the shortest ever - it was all over in around 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.