Wollongong council taking care of business in fast 15 minute meeting

Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting could have set a record as the shortest ever - it was all over in around 15 minutes.
There were seven items on the agenda and five of them were passed en bloc.
The only issues discussed were appointing a councillor to a local heritage group and Cr John Dorahy's motion to help reduce power usage.
"There was nothing controversial last night and as a result things were moved through fairly fast," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"A lot of the work had been done for those in previous meetings."
Such a short meeting is certainly unusual; they usually last several hours - and have been known to stretch out past 11pm.
But on Monday, they did have to spend another hour in briefing sessions after the meeting.
"It was a fairly short night," Cr Bradbery admitted, "but we've also had some fairly late nights - that's just the way it is in the cycle of business of council.
"We have long nights when we've got budgets and things like that. They're long and drawn out processes. So it just depends on where it is in the cycle of budgets, quarterly report reviews and all those sorts of things as to the dynamic of a council meeting."
Cr Bradbery said he took advantage of the early mark to make it home in time to watch Four Corners on the ABC.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
