South Coast United move off foot of Illawarra Premier League table with win over Corrimal

Updated July 17 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:51am
DRIVING FORWARD: SCU's Lachlan Kennedy. Picture: Graham Brown

It's been a long time between drinks, but South Coast United notched up their first Premier League win in nearly 14 months on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over Corrimal.

