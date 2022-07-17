"After we were down a man, we kept it to 0-0 at halftime, which I needed to tell the players what I wanted. We were able to regroup and I explained to the boys that we were going to take risks when the time comes, but for now we needed to defend. We brought some players off the bench with about half an hour to go, and we scored two goals. From there, I thought we were good enough to see it out. We conceded one goal late to make us a bit nervous, but we were good enough on the night.