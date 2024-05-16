Fears of copycat shooters as Albion Park magpie lark impaled with blow dart

There are fears a copycat shooter could be at work after a native bird was found with a blow gun dart in Albion Park days after similar attacks on magpies in the Hunter.
A juvenile magpie lark was spotted at Albion Park with a dark protruding from its neck on the morning of Thursday, May 16.
On Monday and Wednesday this week three adult magpies in Chisholm, near Maitland, were also spotted with darts protruding from their head, beak, neck and corner of one bird's eye.
A WIRES wildlife vet has checked these dart photos and confirmed they are not medical syringes, and appear to be blow gun darts.
"It is likely that if infection sets in badly the birds will become ill and incapacitated and be found on the ground," WIRES spokesman John Grant said.
These bird species, like all native animals, are protected and the blow dart guns are prohibited under Australian law.
"WIRES has concerns regarding what appears to be deliberate cruelty to protected native wildlife using a prohibited weapon," Mr Grant said.
Magpies are known for their intelligence and wildlife rescue volunteers are hopeful other birds in their family group might be able to assist their injured birds.
"We are hopeful these birds which are an intelligent species, may be able to dislodge the darts themselves when the skin around the entry point becomes inflamed and softens," Mr Grant said.
If you see the injured birds call WIRES on 1300 094 737 and a rescue office team member can talk them through the best way to assist.
